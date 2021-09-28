ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Hits $0.0813 on Major Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.42 million and $10,992.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00138162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.77 or 1.00266098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.36 or 0.06888701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.53 or 0.00806139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

