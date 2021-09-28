Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Earnings of $6.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will post earnings per share of $6.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.14 and the lowest is $6.04. RH reported earnings of $6.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $25.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.01 to $26.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $26.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.34 to $29.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. upped their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

NYSE RH opened at $695.01 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $688.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP boosted its position in RH by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.