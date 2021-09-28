Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.94 Million

Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post sales of $352.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $355.62 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,815,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,011,000 after buying an additional 379,915 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

