Boston Family Office LLC Sells 91 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $186.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.92 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average is $201.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several analysts have commented on SWK shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.