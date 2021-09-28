Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $287.07 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 8.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,794.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,801.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,516.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,766 shares of company stock valued at $406,390,466. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.