KC Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 688 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,938,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,557,000 after buying an additional 742,712 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

