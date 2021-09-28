CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 141.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,852 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML stock opened at $835.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $811.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.54. The company has a market cap of $342.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

