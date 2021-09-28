Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of CUBI opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

