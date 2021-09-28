Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 781.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

