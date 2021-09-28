HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 703 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 261,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,658 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after buying an additional 1,366,171 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 87,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

