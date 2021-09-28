KC Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

RTM opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $113.63 and a 1-year high of $178.43.

