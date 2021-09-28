HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The firm has a market cap of $270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.61 and its 200 day moving average is $238.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

