Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $3,838,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $98,003,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,930,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.