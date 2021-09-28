Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kellogg by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 515,561 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

