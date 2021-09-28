Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,285 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,285 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $140,874,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.69 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

