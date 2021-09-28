WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $55.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

