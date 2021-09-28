Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

