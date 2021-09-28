Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 298,437 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 223.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,437 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of Unity Software worth $47,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,111,511.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $3,674,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock worth $146,128,922. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

