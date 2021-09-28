JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.93% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,679,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $154.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $149.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

