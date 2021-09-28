Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of STAR stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iStar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.