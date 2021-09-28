iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 358.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,191,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

