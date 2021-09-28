British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in British American Tobacco by 288.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 535,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 397,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 232,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

