Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

NYSE TGP opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.