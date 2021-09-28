AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Declares Dividend of $0.65

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6468 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

AeroCentury stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41. AeroCentury has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

In related news, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $50,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $336,180.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $601,251. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

