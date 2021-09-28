Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.08

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.005.

Gerdau has increased its dividend payment by 1,574.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gerdau has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gerdau stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Gerdau worth $48,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

