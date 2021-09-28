OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Tops $1.94 on Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00123874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044145 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.