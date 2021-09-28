Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NOAH stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.38. Noah has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

