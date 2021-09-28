Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
NOAH stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.38. Noah has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
