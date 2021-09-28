Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 823.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,927 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $90,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $163.61 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

