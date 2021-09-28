Pioneer Natural Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the oil and gas development company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 2,650.0% over the last three years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $18.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

