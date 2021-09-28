Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 136,104 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $78,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $189,870,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $293,181,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

