Analysts Set Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) PT at $14.86

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

