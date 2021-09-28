RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops One Day Volume of $771,152.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $50.11 million and $771,152.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.99 or 0.00254021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00124062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00154423 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002944 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

