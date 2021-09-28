Auto Market Capitalization Reaches $45.74 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Auto has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $45.74 million and $4.46 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $863.07 or 0.02049177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00123874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044145 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

