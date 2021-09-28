Extendicare Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

