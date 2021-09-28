Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 35.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PVL stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.07.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

