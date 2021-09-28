Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

