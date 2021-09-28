The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.