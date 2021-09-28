Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
