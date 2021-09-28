Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

