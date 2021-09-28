SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

SPX FLOW has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SPX FLOW to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPX FLOW stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of SPX FLOW worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

