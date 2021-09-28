TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €26.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.62 ($31.32).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ETR TEG opened at €26.48 ($31.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.65. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

