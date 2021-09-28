Investar Holding Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Investar has raised its dividend by 247.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Investar has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investar to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Investar has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Investar worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

