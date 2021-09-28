Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

