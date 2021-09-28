Blair William & Co. IL Sells 43,882 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,882 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $66,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $601,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 755.5% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 129,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 114,417 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

