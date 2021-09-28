Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.20% of ResMed worth $72,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $270.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.92 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

