Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $5.28 Million Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.08% of The AZEK as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,728,000 after purchasing an additional 563,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 497,805 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.07 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

