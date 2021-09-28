Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 351.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

