Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 223.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

