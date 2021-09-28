Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVZMY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $71.18 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

