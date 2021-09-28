Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $936.42 million, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King raised Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

