Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 8,502 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,512. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $425.58 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.52 and a 200-day moving average of $440.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

